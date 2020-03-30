SPRINGFIELD — People no longer “must appear before” a notary public to have a document legally notarized and inmates from county jails cannot be admitted to state prisons, under two executive orders issued by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week.

The relaxing of witnessing requirements for legal documents and the tightening of state prison rules are an effort to combat the spread of novel coronavirus and will remain in effect until at least April 7.

The dual orders are part of 17 executive orders issued by Pritzker in 2020 — 15 have been issued since the first-term governor declared a public health disaster on March 9 because of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Executive order 14 permits a notary public to perform a remote notarization through “two-way audio-video communication” if the notary public, the signatory and the witness are physically present in Illinois during the notarization and follow a list of requirements issued by the Secretary of State’s office.

The signatory and the witness must directly and contemporaneously hear and see each other, each page of the document and the act of signing, according to the requirements.

A recording of the notarization must be preserved for at least three years and an electronic copy of the document must be sent to the notary public the same day it is signed.

The order also allows all legal documents, including deeds, last wills and testaments, trusts, durable powers of attorney for property and powers of attorney for health care to be signed in counterparts by the witness and the signatory.

Executive order 13 took effect March 26 at 5 p.m. It suspends “all admissions to the Illinois Department of Corrections from all Illinois county jails” and gives IDOC acting director Rob Jeffreys “sole discretion” to authorize limited essential transfers.

As of Monday morning, there were 26 confirmed cases of the virus — 11 inmates and 15 staff members — across seven state correctional facilities, according to the IDOC’s website.

All correctional facilities, Impact Incarceration programs and work camps are under administrative quarantine with no visits. That doesn’t apply to attorneys, who can still visit clients, but are subject to a medical check and temperature screening.

As of Sunday evening, there were 101 detainees within the Cook County Department of Corrections and 12 Cook County Sheriff’s Office employees that have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

Pritzker said at a news conference on March 20 that his administration was considering releasing “people with nonviolent offenses, who have served much of their time” or paroling them with “a lot of conditions.”

Pritzker later issued separate orders — one on March 23, the other on March 24 — shelving a law requiring the IDOC to provide states attorneys with 14 days advance notice of an inmate being given early release, and a law requiring the Department of Juvenile Justice to give states attorneys at least 30 days advance notice before releasing an offender from custody.