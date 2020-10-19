SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order Friday extending the statewide moratorium on residential evictions for another 30 days.Pritzker first put a hold on residential evictions through an executive order on March 20, the same day he issued a statewide stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has reissued the order every 30 days. In addition to extending the eviction moratorium, Pritzker also reissued numerous other executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a …