Gov. J.B. Pritzker tripled-down on efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus Thursday, announcing he would again extend his statewide stay-at-home order, but with modifications.

The new executive order, which Pritzker said he will sign next week, will take effect May 1 and run through May 30. It comes a week before the current stay-at-home order was set to expire, and relaxes some restrictions while tightening others.

The most aggressive change is a requirement that anyone over the age of 2 wears a mask or face covering when in a public place and is unable to maintain a distance of six feet from others.

Another major change is a requirement that essential businesses and manufacturers provide face coverings to employees who cannot maintain social-distancing precautions.

Businesses will also be required to set occupancy limits and implement precautions, like staggering shifts and operating essential manufacturing lines.

The new order will authorize retail stores currently labeled nonessential to open so long as they fulfill telephone and online ordering through curbside pickup and delivery. Greenhouses, garden centers and animal grooming businesses will also be able to re-open under the new order.

A phased-in reopening of state parks is also expected under the new order.

“I know how badly we all want our normal lives back,” Pritzker said. “Believe me, if I could make that happen right now, I would. But this is the part where we have to dig in. And we have to understand that the sacrifices that we’ve made as a state to avoid a worst-case scenario are working, and we need to keep going a little while longer to finish the job.”

Public health officials announced 1,826 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 36,934 across 96 counties. Another 123 deaths were announced as well, increasing the state’s death toll to 1,688 since the first confirmed COVID-related death in Illinois on March 17.

Those numbers, Pritzker said, left him with only one option: extend the order.

“The projections are clear,” Pritzker said. “If we lifted the stay-at-home order tomorrow, we would see our deaths per day shoot into the thousands by the end of May — and that would last well into the summer.”

Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike have said that because of social distancing and following the stay-at-home order, which has been in effect for 34 days, Illinois is “flattening the curve.”

Pritzker echoed that claim again Thursday, adding that pushing back the state’s projected peak in COVID-19 cases was “a natural consequence and the best indicator” that mitigation efforts are working.

Pritzker and Ezike also said the bending of the curve means some elective medical procedures and surgeries may be scheduled again under the new order — but those details will be issued next week.

“These changes are what the data says that we can offer the people of Illinois without risking so much viral transmission, that our hospitals will again, become potentially become overrun,” Pritzker said. “That said, if we start to see crowds and people violating the order or breaking the rules, I will need to bring back these restrictions.”