Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s actions to commute the sentences of seven prisoners convicted of murder prompted criticism from some Republican lawmakers who argue the decisions lacked transparency.

Pritzker commuted the sentences of 20 prisoners between March 11 and April 20, according to a Prisoner Review Board spokesperson.

In a letter to the governor earlier this month, eight Illinois Republican lawmakers questioned whether Pritzker’s commutation decisions properly informed the “victims, their families, witnesses who testified against them, local law enforcement leaders, the judges who decided their sentences, or members of the General Assembly.”

“Are all of these commutations because of the COVID-19 crisis? We believe that the public deserves to know,” according to the letter signed by state Senators Steven D McClure II, (R-Springfield), Dan McConchie (R-Lake Zurich), Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville), Thomas Chapin Rose II (R-Mahomet), Brian Stewart (R-Freeport), Paul M. Schimpf (R-Waterloo), Jil Walker Tracy (R-Quincy), and Craig Wilcox (R-McHenry).

Pritzker said during a Tuesday press briefing that he is trying to “keep the risk to people across the state of Illinois as low as possible, the risk of catching COVID-19 and the risk that might occur from somebody who has done something wrong in their past.”

“It’s also an alleviation of burden upon our prison system,” he said. “And in the context of a pandemic, in the context of what we’re going through now with COVID-19, trying to make sure that we keep our prison officials … And the people who are in prison, some of them are nonviolent criminals who were going to be let out in the next year anyway, to make sure that we’re making space in those prisons and keeping everybody safe as possible. Those are all some considerations that I give to pardons and commutations in this moment.”

The state constitution gives the governor the power to “grant reprieves, commutations and pardons, after conviction, for all offenses on such terms as he thinks proper.”

At a press conference last week, Pritzker said his commutations are all processed through the Prisoner Review Board, which is an independent board whose members are appointed by the governor.

The review board notifies victims and their families when an inmate is about to be released from custody and makes confidential recommendations to the governor about executive clemency petitions.

But the group of eight Republicans say they want to hear from the governor directly about commutation decisions.

They asked the governor to publish a full list of the names of released inmates, among other requests.

McClure, a former Sangamon County assistant state’s attorney, said his background as a prosecutor gives him a different perspective than the governor when it comes to how he views these commutations.

“That comes from a job where I saw the pain and anguish that people felt every day,” McClure said.

He said he often handled cases where witnesses did not want to testify against criminal defendants charged with violent crimes for fear of retribution.

“We have to treat these people with respect and give them the protection that they need,” McClure said.

Still, prisoners’ rights groups support the governor’s decision to commute prisoners’ sentences, in an effort to reduce the state prison population.

Colleen K. Connell, executive director of the ACLU of Illinois, said releasing prisoners from these settings improves safety for other detainees, prison guards and administrators, as well as the communities where Illinois prisons are located.

“The people who are being released have served time — some of them years,” Connell said in a statement. “Our first and foremost priority right now should be to address the pandemic that has taken the life of nearly 1,000 Illinois residents, and brought grief and fear to thousands of others. It is not the time to posture about imagined dangers of medically-vulnerable people being released from our overcrowded state prison system.”

A spokesperson for the governor could not immediately be reached for further comment.