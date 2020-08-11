SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced a pair of housing assistance programs aimed at helping lower-income households meet their rent and mortgage payments during the pandemic.“The economic pain brought on by COVID-19 has impacted every Illinoisan, but no one has carried a burden larger than those least able to weather a financial hardship,” Pritzker said during an announcement in Chicago. “Every action that we take to pave our way through this crisis and beyond must be done with a special focus on those who …