SPRINGFIELD — Illinois launched a $5 million advertising campaign on Monday to remind people to cover their faces in public to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has had a resurgence in the state since Gov. J.B. Pritzker loosened restrictions to help the state’s suffering economy.The “It Only Works if You Wear It” ads will run in English and Spanish in a wide range of formats, including television and social media. They will be broadcast in real-time to areas of the state that have increased numbers …