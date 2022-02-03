SPRINGFIELD — With inflation soaring and snow falling, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday offered tax relief on groceries, gasoline and property as part of a $45.4 billion budget unveiled in a speech that also served as a warmup for this fall’s gubernatorial election.In the fiscal outline combined with the annual State of the State address, Pritzker proposed a spending plan for the year beginning July 1 that represents a 3.4% decrease from the current year.Typically, members of both House and Senate would gather in the House …