SPRINGFIELD — Max Cerda was convicted of a double murder when he was 16 years old.Cerda received parole in 1998. He was 35 years old when he was released and began working with ex-offenders in Chicago to help them transition to life outside of prison.In March 2021, Cerda was appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. He was the first ex-offender to serve on the 15-member board that decides who will be released from prison and under what conditions. Cerda earned $62,400 last year as a paid member of the PRB.On …