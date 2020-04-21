A recent executive order issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker created regulatory standards for “alternate care facilities,” such as the 3,000-bed field hospital inside McCormick Place.

Karen K. Harris, Illinois Health and Hospital Association general counsel and senior vice president, said the association worked with Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health to draft Executive Order 26, which was issued April 16.

“What we’re talking about here with these alternative care sites are things like McCormick. That’s not a care site. It’s a convention center, but we’re changing it into having the capacity to care for patients,” Harris said. “What the governor’s order does is allow both hospitals, and the state to set up those kinds of facilities.”

The order amends the Hospital Licensing Requirements’ section of the state’s administrative code to provide these alternative care facilities with operational guidelines.

The order also suspends certain testing and reporting requirements at hospitals in an effort to help streamline healthcare operations that are overburdened by the amount of COVID-19 patients.

For example, the order suspended a provision of the Hospital Licensing Act requiring hospitals that confirm an overdose death to report the deceased patient’s information to IDPH within 48 hours of the overdose.

It also suspends a rule within the Department of Public Health Powers and Duties Law, that requires Illinois hospitals to perform uterine cytologic examination for cancer with every female inpatient age 20 or older.

“What they’re trying to do is give us some flexibility, because right now we’re all focused on taking care of COVID patients,” Harris said. “For right now, because we are in this emergency situation, the idea is this is something that probably would not harm a patient if you don’t offer it upon their admission to a hospital. If, while they’re in the hospital, you see a problem or something like that, then go back and do the exam but you don’t have to offer it upon somebody entering the hospital right now, because we want to focus on all the other issues that are going on.”

Carl T. Bergetz, general counsel for Rush University Medical Center, said he appreciates Pritzker “leading the public health effort by easing administrative burden so hospitals have the ability to respond to the crisis in a flexible way because existing regulations simply cannot accommodate a rapidly changing environment.”

“As with other executive orders, elements of this should remain after the crisis subsides to form the basis for greater health law and policy reform and rationalization in Illinois,” Bergetz said.