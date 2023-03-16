SPRINGFIELD — With two months to go before the legislature adjourns and current-year revenues continuing to smash expectations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he and legislative leaders are considering tax cuts.His comments came one week after the legislature’s nonpartisan Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability, (COGFA) increased its revenue estimates by about $1 billion for the current and upcoming budget years combined.“I would like to see — as we feel comfortable with these new revenues …