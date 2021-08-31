SPRINGFIELD — An ethics bill that was hotly debated during the spring legislative session is headed back to the General Assembly with a request for a technical change, but not the technical change that many Republicans had hoped for.Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday issued an “amendatory veto” of SB 539, saying he supports the legislation but would like to see a minor change in language dealing with the office of executive inspector general.“I am pleased by progress made by my partners in the General Assembly in their efforts …