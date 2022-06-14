SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed 401 bills sent to him this calendar year, leaving just 10 of those passed by lawmakers this year awaiting his action as of Monday.His most recent crop of signed bills included a measure taking aim at wage theft in the construction industry and a pair of bills aimed at increasing access to treatment for HIV.The wage theft measure, House Bill 5412, was a major initiative of a regional carpenters’ union that allows a worker with a wage theft or fringe benefit grievance …