SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed two bills into law Thursday aimed at protecting the victims of sexual assault.One of those new laws allows victims to press charges even if they were voluntarily intoxicated at the time of the attack. Another expands where survivors can access treatment and for how long, as well as requiring Federally Qualified Health Centers to provide medical forensic services by trained professionals.“We cannot have a justice system that re-traumatizes the people who need to utilize it …