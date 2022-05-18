SPRINGFIELD — Owners of firearms that do not have serial numbers, referred to as ghost guns, will have 180 days to take them to a federal firearm dealer to have them serialized or they will risk being charged with a misdemeanor.Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure containing that provision, House Bill 4383, into law Wednesday at an event in Chicago, aiming to crack down on the growing use of unserialized ghost guns that can be obtained without a background check.“Unserialized, untraceable ghost guns have left …