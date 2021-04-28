SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared health care “a right, not a privilege” Tuesday as he signed a massive reform bill backed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, the last of four policy pillars introduced as part of an anti-racism agenda last year.The Illinois Health Care and Human Services Reform Act, contained in House Bill 158, is a 224-page bill made up of more than a dozen provisions meant to end inequities in the Illinois health care system on the basis of race, income and other socioeconomic factors.It …