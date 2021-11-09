SPRINGFIELD — A new law in Illinois will soon clear the way for employers to enforce vaccination, testing and other mitigation measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The measure, Senate Bill 1169, amends the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act, a 1977 law originally intended to shield doctors and pharmacists from liability for refusing to participate in abortions. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office reported that he signed it late Monday while he was on an overseas trip to Glasgow, Scotland, for the United Nations …