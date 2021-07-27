SPRINGFIELD — Illinois residents will soon have greater access to mental health services under measures Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Friday. Starting Jan. 1, most insurance companies doing business in Illinois will be required to provide their beneficiaries with timely and proximate access to treatment for mental, emotional, nervous or substance abuse disorders. That means beneficiaries will not have to wait more than 10 business days to see a provider after requesting an initial appointment or 20 business days after …