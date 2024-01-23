Boston-based Nexamp, a major player in the solar energy industry, is joining the growing list of renewable technology companies that have expanded or relocated to Illinois in recent months.On Monday, Nexamp announced its intention to spend $2 billion in Illinois, including building a second headquarters in downtown Chicago.While Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the company isn’t receiving any direct state funding or new tax credits, its leadership was clear that state policy was a driving force in the decision.Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai …