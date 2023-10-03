Gov. J.B. Pritzker, pictured in his Capitol office, wrote a three-page letter to the White House on Monday, urging the Biden administration to play a larger role in coordinating relocation efforts for migrant arrivals in Illinois. — Capitol News Illinois/ Jerry Nowicki, file photoAs Chicago prepares for an increase in the already steady stream of migrants arriving from the southern U.S. border this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is once again publicly pressuring President Joe Biden to play a larger role in coordinating …