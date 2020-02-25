Gov. J.B. Pritzker won’t be subjected to a deposition in connection with a defamation lawsuit against Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton brought by his former campaign staffers, a federal judge ruled last week.The Friday order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey I. Cummings allows the former staffers to depose Stratton but limits her deposition to three hours and restricts questions to the defamation claim.Shay T. Allen, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys and a sole practitioner, said he’s disappointed with Cummings …