Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will be working remotely through the weekend after he had close contact with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office said Wednesday.Pritzker, who had close contact with the infected employee on Tuesday, will work remotely through Sunday out of “out of an abundance of caution,” his office said.Pritzker, 56, tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as Wednesday morning and he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received a booster shot …