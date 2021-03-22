Where inmate was able to comprehend his claims, conduct discovery and survive summary judgment motion, district court did not abuse discretion in denying motion to recruit counsel.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James E. Shadid, Central District of Illinois. Illinois inmate Michael Mejia alleged that his living conditions in Pontiac Correctional Center were horrific throughout 2015. Mejia alleged that he lived in multiple cells, and that each was infested with insects and covered with …