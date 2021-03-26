A professional wrestler got the go-ahead to pursue her claim that another wrestler sexually assaulted her in violation of the Illinois Gender Violence Act.In a written opinion Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah did not rule on the merits of Samantha Tavel’s allegation that Matt Riddle choked her and forced her to perform oral sex on him while the two were on a minibus following a May 2018 wrestling event in Summit.But Shah denied Riddle’s motion to dismiss Tavel’s lawsuit against him for lack …