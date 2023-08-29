Where officers were aware defendant violated Illinois law by openly carrying firearm on public sidewalk, and defendant attempted to evade officers upon their arrival, probable cause existed to justify arrest.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John J. Tharp, Jr., Northern District of Illinois.Late one night in October 2020, ShotSpotter devices alerted the Chicago Police Department to possible gunshots near the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway. Police officers began monitoring the area by …