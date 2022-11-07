Where more than two years have passed after decedent’s death, a mortgagee may not initiate an action seeking compensation for unpaid debt, even though they may potentially file a motion to foreclose on the property.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded a decision from Macoupin County Circuit Judge Joshua Aaron Meyer.Thomas Topal owned property in Benld, Illinois when he passed away on March 15, 2017. A mortgage on the property was held by First National Bank in Staunton, Illinois …