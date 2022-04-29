Where plaintiff was alleging theory of non-specific manufacturing defect for car airbag, district court erred in excluding expert opinion when expert failed to identify specific defect that prevented airbag from deploying during crash.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Chief Judge Sara Darrow, Central District of Illinois.On Sept. 10, 2015, Donna Bensenberg, age 85, was driving her 2008 Chrysler Aspen eastbound on Wolf Road, a two-lane highway, outside of Geneseo, Illinois. Bensenberg lost …