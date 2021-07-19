Where two attorneys previously associated with the same firm continue working together on a case after separating businesses, the fee-sharing agreement between the attorneys is enforceable even if it is not agreed to by the client in writing.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge James N. O’Hara.Edward Larsen retained the Law Office of Robert M. Romero P.C., run by Robert Romero, to represent him in a personal injury action. Lisa Lange was an associate in the firm at the time …