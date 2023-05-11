Where a tenant has made use of property belonging to his landlord without objection, such possession is permissive and does not count towards the 20-year statutory period for claiming adverse possession.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed in part and affirmed in part the decision of Tazewell County Circuit Judge Paul E. Bauer.James Smith bought a 34-acre parcel of land in Tazewell County in 2002. When he bought it, the land was occupied with people living in cabins on the lot. Jeffrey Saville rented one of the lots …