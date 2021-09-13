Where city confiscated property of arrestees when they were transferred to county jail and then disposed of property as abandoned if not claimed within 30 days, process did not violate Fourth Amendment, Takings Clause, or Due Process Clause.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John J. Tharp, Jr., Northern District of Illinois.Since 2007, the city of Chicago has an explicit policy pursuant to which it keeps possession of the property of each arrestee transferred to the custody of the Sheriff of …