Where defendant had right of first refusal in property, and property was sold in bankruptcy proceeding without notice to defendant, buyer of property, who had access to title report, did not purchase parcel in good faith.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Brett H. Ludwig, Eastern District of Wisconsin.In 2007, Olsen Brothers Enterprises LLP granted a right of first refusal on a parcel of land in Wisconsin to the predecessors in interest of Country Visions Cooperative. The agreement had a …