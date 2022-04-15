Where a property owner lists the property online as available for short-term rental, they are conducting a commercial business on the property and are subject to any restrictions, violations, or fines barring the operation of a commercial business on the property.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Martin C. Kelley.Clay and Anita Wortham (the Worthams) own a single-family home (Property) in the Village of Barrington Hills (Village) as well as two farms in Kentucky. When the …