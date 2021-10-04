Where a landlord files a distress warrant and then proceeds to change the locks on the property, denying the tenant access, the landlord has engaged in unlawful self-help and committed constructive eviction and the tenant is relieved of the obligation to pay further rent.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Lake County Associate Judge Michael B. Betar.In 2016 Jeffrey Bauspies, James Bauspies, and Lake Villa Fitness (Collectively, Lake Villa), rented two units in a shopping center from Ivanhoe Shoppes …