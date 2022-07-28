Where a party disputes the amount of compensation for an eminent domain seizure, the potential future damages or alterations to the unseized property are not a proper subject for consideration, as any compensation must be for damages that are direct and proximate.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Marion County Circuit Judge Stanley M. Brandmeyer.In July 2009 an application was filed by Enbridge Pipelines (Illinois) LLC, now Illinois Extension Pipeline Company LLC (IEPC) for authorization to …