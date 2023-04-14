Where a party seeks to vacate a judicial sale under section 15-1508(b)(iv) of the Foreclosure Law it must assert that it was prevented from raising a meritorious objection by the fraud or misrepresentation of the lender.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Marian E. Perkins.Valerie Andrews-Lewis executed a mortgage and note for $87,000 with Eastern Savings Bank FSB (ESB) to purchase her home in April 2007. In November 2016, struggling to make loan payments, she hired the Law …