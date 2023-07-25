Where a land trust is assigned a certificate of purchase for delinquent taxes, it may hold the certificate of purchase because it is a charge on the land and may ripen into a claim on real property.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Maureen O. Hannon.The Millennium Land Development Corp. (Millennium) purchased four years of delinquent property taxes on a hotel in Chicago (Guyon Hotel) in 2014 and received a certificate of purchase, which it assigned in 2015 to Illinois Land …