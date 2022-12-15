Where a subcontractor’s sub-subcontractor records a mechanic’s lien on a project, the subcontractor had authority to issue a demand notice to commence suit on the lien.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Lewis Nixon.American Steel Fabricators Inc. (American Steel) entered into a subcontract with general contractor Maris Construction LLC (Maris) to perform structural steel erection work at a commercial building construction site. American Steel sub-subcontracted K&K Iron …