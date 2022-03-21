Where a judgment creditor seeks to perfect a lien, service by electronic mail upon a third party prior to that party’s appearance is insufficient to do so.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed, vacated, and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Patrick J. Heneghan.Heather Williams filed suit against Robert Sylvester Kelly (R. Kelly) alleging physical and sexual abuse while she was a minor and obtaining a $4 million default judgment against R. Kelly in March 2020. Midwest Commercial Funding LLC (MCF …