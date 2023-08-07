Where a party has voluntarily withdrawn its petition to the Property Tax Appeal Board, the party is permitted to file a tax objection complaint in the circuit court challenging the assessed taxes.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Lake County Circuit Judge Daniel B. Shanes.In 2018, Lawrence and Elizabeth Lazar filed a real estate valuation complaint with the Lake County Board of Review seeking a reduction in the assessment of a property in Highland Park. On Jan. 4, 2019, the Board of …