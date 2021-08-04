Where a party is appointed as receiver, they may not enter into additional business relationships with one of the parties involved in the property they hold in receivership, as doing so creates a conflict of interest in violation of Cook County Circuit Court Rule 8.1.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Associate Judge Patrice Ball-Reed.In 2017 the city of Chicago (City) filed a complaint against the owners of the Pittsfield Building in downtown Chicago, alleging multiple building …