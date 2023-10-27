Where a development agreement prohibits the developer from conveying the property without taking certain initial steps prior and the developer nonetheless conveys the property in violation of the agreement, this constitutes a breach of contract but does not render the conveyance void.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Michael B. Barrett.In February 2012, the Village of Riverdale (Village) entered into a redevelopment agreement for the Riverdale Marina (Marina …