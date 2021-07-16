Where a waterway is not navigable as an avenue of commerce, there is no public easement granting access to it and riparian owners may forbid others from traveling through their portion of the waterway.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Grundy County Circuit Judge Eugene P. Daugherity.Adam Holm, Daniel Holm, Loretta Holm and Nick Holm (collectively, the Holms) own 33 acres of unimproved, landlocked property and 9.2 acres of road-accessible property situated on the Mazon River in Grundy County …