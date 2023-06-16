Where a party purchases property through a tax sale and pays certain liens on the property, leading the municipality to waive objections based on the liens, this waiver does not extend to other liens which remain unpaid, and those liens may be used to seek a declaration of sale in error.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Knox County Associate Judge William A. Rasmussen.The Charles Bellemey Revocable Trust purchased a hotel in the City of Galesburg on Nov. 16, 2017, through a tax sale …