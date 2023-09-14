Where a party seeks a sale in error because of the environmental condition of property purchased at a delinquent tax sale the party must identify a law or ordinance which requires remediation of that condition as it stands at the moment.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Maureen O. Hannon.Gan C LLC purchased the delinquent taxes for a strip mall in Calumet City in 2015 for $1.4 million. Gan C initially assigned the certificate of purchase to Eeservices Inc., but the …