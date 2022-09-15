Where a party records a lien that is found to be improperly large, the lien itself is still valid and no slander of title has occurred.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part, and vacated in part a decision from Will County Circuit Judge John C. Anderson.CZ Driving Horses Inc (CZ) is a business that breeds and trains horses and is owned by Casey Zubek. Two such horses were named M-C Fire-N-Ice and Ringstar. In 2016, CZ entered into consignment contracts with Horse Powered Equestrian Inc (HPE …