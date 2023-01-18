Where a purchaser of a tax deed to a property sends notice listing the address as the one from the tax records, this complies with the Illinois Property Tax Code even if it does not match the physical address of the property.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Nichole Patton.Two lots which share a building in Harvey, Illinois were sold by the Cook County Treasurer (Treasurer) based on delinquent taxes to Cook County Land Bank (Land Bank). The record owner of the parcels was …