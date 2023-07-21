Where a party seeks to enforce a tax deed, it must strictly comply with all the statutory requirements for notice.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed in part, vacated, and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Alfred J. Paul.5 Hole Acquisitions, Inc. (5 Hole) purchased delinquent property taxes on a property on Peterson Avenue in Chicago (Peterson property) which functioned as a medical center occupied by six entities providing medical care. 5 Hole delivered notice that $82,355.77 was owed in order to …