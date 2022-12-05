Where a county collector enters a property classification on the delinquency bid list which is accurate for the year of tax delinquency but not the year of the tax sale, this is not an error that can be the basis for a claim of sale in error.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Patrick T. Stanton.Wheeler Financial Inc. purchased the delinquent 2017 taxes on two properties off of the delinquency bid list at a tax sale in 2019. According to the delinquency bid list the …