Where the taking of a property under eminent domain has been found justified and to serve a public purpose by a study relating to a specific development plan, it continues to be justified if it continues to serve the same purpose even if the taking proceeds under a new development plan.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judges Rita M. Novak and James M. McGing.

The City of Chicago (City) initiated a plan to create a planned manufacturing district (PMD) in the Fulton River District of Chicago in 1999 to encourage expanded manufacturing while ending residential use in the area. Blommer Chocolate Company (Blommer) had a factory in the area, and encouraged the city to expand the PMD to create a “buffer zone” between the factory and a nearby planned residential facility out of concerns for the smell, noise and traffic from the factory. Based on a report commissioned by the City for the River West Tax Increment Finance Redevelopment Plan (River West plan), Blommer proposed acquiring 4.2 acres of land surrounding the factory, including property belonging to Fred Eychaner that met the requirements of a “conservation area” which, while not blighted, “may become blighted.”

Blommer offered to buy the land but Eychaner refused. The City then notified him of the possible taking, which was passed after a public hearing. In 2005, the City filed a complaint to condemn Eychaner’s property. Eychaner argued that the taking was unconstitutional. Following a contentious process, the taking was affirmed and Eychaner was awarded $2.5 million. He appealed and the appellate court affirmed the decision but remanded for reconsideration of the amount. Eventually he was awarded $7.1 million. He filed a post-trial motion, arguing the taking was purely for private interests, noting that Blommer had been bought out by Fuji Oil, and the district rezoned so the study the City commissioned and the River West plan were no longer applicable, instead a new “North Branch Framework” was used. But he was denied based on the limited scope of the remand. Eychaner then appealed.

On appeal, Eychaner asserted that the City had no right to commence a taking without any showing of blight, and argued in the alternative that the trial court erred in denying motion challenging the purpose of the taking in light of the change in plans since the original taking was initiated. Eychaner acknowledged that the appellate court had already found the taking constitutional, and that the law-of-the-case doctrine meant that decision was binding, but emphasized that he was raising the issue to preserve it for the Illinois Supreme Court.

The appellate court then turned to Eychaner’s contention that the trial court erred in denying his motion to reconsider his traverse, challenging the proposed plan based on the change to the “North Branch Framework.” Eychaner argued that the taking was justified only under the River West plan, especially as Blommer was now going to relocate, rather than expand. The appellate court disagreed, pointing out that the River West plan remained in effect, by ordinance, until 2024, and was harmonious with the North Branch Framework. Moreover, Eychaner failed to present evidence that the taking was not justified under the North Branch Framework, as residential use such as Eychaner proposed was still prohibited under the new zoning.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the trial court.

The City of Chicago v. Fred J. Eychaner, et al.

2020 IL App (1st) 191053

Writing for the court: Justice Michael B. Hyman

Concurring: Justices John C. Griffin and Daniel J. Pierce

Released: May 11, 2020