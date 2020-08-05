Where a property is sold at a judicial foreclosure sale and the deed is executed, all claims of the parties to the foreclosure are barred.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and remanded in part a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Darryl B. Simko.Deutsche Bank National Trust Company (Deutsche Bank) filed a complaint seeking to foreclose a mortgage against James Cortez on April 4, 2017, alleging that he had been in default since failing to make his November 2015 mortgage payment. Cortez was served by …