Where a deed grants undivided but unequal interests a property among parties it cannot establish a joint tenancy among all parties as joint tenancy requires undivided and equal interest.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Thomas R. Allen.

In 2002, Aniela Jezewski (Aniela) and her daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Kaziemierz Jaworski (Jaworskis) purchased property together, with an undivided half interest going to Aniela and an undivided half interest going to the Jaworskis “as Joint Tenants and not tenants in common.” Aniela died in 2009 and a probate case was opened in December 2013. In January 2016, the Estate of Aniela Jezewski (Estate) filed a petition to partition the property, claiming that her interest in the property passed to her estate and that the Jaworski’s refused a voluntary petition of the property. J.P. Morgan Chase N.A. (J.P. Morgan) was also named as they had an interest in the property from a mortgage lien in 2013.

The Jaworski’s moved to dismiss for lack of standing, arguing that the deed formed a joint tenancy, and that Aniela’s interest in the property passed to the Jaworski’s on her death, meaning her Estate had no standing to file suit over it. The Estate argued that the deed created a tenancy in common between Aniela and the Jaworski’s, but a joint tenancy only on the Jaworski’s half interest between Elizabeth and Kaziemierz. The trial court agreed with the Jaworski’s, finding that the language of the deed was unambiguous in specifying that the parties were not to be “tenants in common” and that this instruction indicated an intent to have a joint tenancy among all parties. The Estate appealed.

On appeal, the Estate argued that the deed cannot have created a joint tenancy between Aniela, Elizabeth, and Kaziemierz because a joint tenancy requires equal undivided interest, and Aniela’s interest was twice that of Elizabeth’s or Kaziemierz’s. The appellate court agreed. Unequal undivided interest does not provide a joint tenancy, for that the joint tenants must hold equal undivided interests, such as Elizabeth and Kaziemierz do for their half-interest. Because the plain language of the deed created a tenancy in common between Aniela and the Jaworski’s such that Aniela’s interest passed to her Estate on her death, the Estate had standing to file a petition to partition the property.

The appellate court therefore reversed the decision of the trial court and remanded the case for further proceedings.

Estate of Aniela Jezewski v. Elizabeth Jaworski, et al.

2019 IL App (1st) 170100

Writing for the court: Justice John C. Griffin

Concurring: Justices Daniel J. Pierce and Carl Anthony Walker

Released: June 2, 2020